Hurricane season is coming. How's your mental health?

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can get help by calling 988 or visiting the lifeline website.

Hurricane season is always stressful. And it may weigh even heavier as you continue to recover from last year’s storms.

WUSF's Florida Matters wants to know how you are coping – and dealing with the unknowns as Hurricane Season arrives.

Share your thoughts in the form below. And if it's OK with you, a reporter may reach out to you.

You can also email us a voice memo at floridamatters@wusf.org.

We may ask your questions with a mental health professional on an upcoming episode.