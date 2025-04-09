USF's medical school ranked No. 1 in Florida and among nation's best by U.S. News analysis

The University of South Florida’s medical school has been recognized as the best in the state and one of the best nationally, according to a U.S. News & World Report analysis.

In a list titled “The 2025 Best Medical Schools: Research,” U.S. News places the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine as one of 16 nationally and the only one in Florida to receive a Tier 1 ranking, the highest designation.

To determine the ratings, U.S. News assembled data from more than 100 medical schools based on measures for research activity, student selectivity and faculty resources. The data was then ranked into four evaluative tiers (Tier 4 was the lowest).

“I am deeply grateful to our faculty physicians and researchers who are working hard every day to unlock scientific discoveries, heal our patients and train the next generation of physician leaders,” Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the medical school, said in a news release. “They come to work every day fueled by the spirit of scientific inquiry and a passion to help humanity.”

In the release, the medical school touted a median 3.95 grade-point average and a Medical College Admission Test average of 520, placing it in the 97th percentile nationally. The MCAT is a standardized exam required for admission to medical schools.

The Morsani college's mean scores for the Step 2 Clinical Knowledge U.S. Medical Licensing Examination, used to determine preparedness and residency placement, were also among the nation’s highest: 257 in the past academic year with a 100% pass rate.

“Over the many years I’ve been affiliated with the University of South Florida, it has been remarkable to see the journey of our medical school’s rise to now become the best in our state and among the top in the nation,” USF President Rhea Law said.

The growth of the Morsani college is evident in its research funding: a 158% increase from the National Institutes of Health and a 212% overall from fiscal year 2014 to 2024, according to the news release.

It’s not known how recent NIH cuts by the Trump administration will affect future grants.

