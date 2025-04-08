'Florida Farm Bill' advances, targeting fluoride in water and 'mislabeling' of plant-based food

The state Senate’s sweeping “Florida Farm Bill” has made it through its final committee, propelled by Republicans despite heated objections to several of the provisions.

One of the most contentious changes would prevent public water systems from using additives like fluoride.

Fluoride, a mineral used to prevent tooth decay, is used in at least 29 counties, according to a bill analysis .

“No government entity has the right to medicate us against our will,” said Pueschel Schneier, an Escambia County resident, during the public comment period of Tuesday’s Fiscal Policy Committee meeting.

But Cecile Scoon, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, said that fluoride use should remain up to communities.

“It should be something that local authorities should be able to determine without preemption because they might have a large portion of citizens who need that additional assistance,” Scoon said.

The legislation, SB 700 , is supported by Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who was not present at Tuesday's meeting.

A number of provisions are non-controversial, providing support to the agricultural community, particularly following the recent string of hurricanes.

“We just want to make sure that Florida agriculture is understood, and we take the steps to keep Florida green,” said Republican Sen. Keith Truenow of Tavares, the bill sponsor.

Yet it's not just the fluoride ban that's created outcry. Another provision would bar plant-based products from using “milk” and “meat" labels.

Supporters say it would protect against “mislabeling.” Others call that “government overreach.”

That includes Jackson Oberlink, legislative director for the advocacy group Florida for All. He referred to himself as a "proud soy boy" in front of lawmakers Tuesday,

“This bill isn't about consumer protection,” he said. “It's about crushing competition, for the sake of corporate donors. It's plant-based panic disguised as policy.”

The Florida Bankers Association's Anthony DiMarco spoke out against a different part of the bill that says financial institutions “may not discriminate in the provision of financial services to an agriculture producer based, in whole or in part, upon an ESG factor.” He said it would incentivize lawsuits.

ESG — or environmental, social, and governance factors — has been targeted in the past by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis, including by banning government investments based on it.

“We believe that this will just lead to another group coming in next year that decides they want a private right of action, and this will just carve away and carve away what you all, the Legislature and the governor, worked over in the last two years,” DiMarco said.

Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, urged the bill sponsor to resolve the concern in an amendment before the floor vote.

Ultimately, the legislation passed with all Republicans voting in favor and all Democrats against.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor. The House version, HB 651 , has one committee stop left.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.