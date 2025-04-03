State Senate passes health care plan for Florida Farm Bureau members

The state Senate on Thursday passed a measure that would allow the Florida Farm Bureau to offer largely unregulated health coverage to member farmers and ranchers.

The proposal (SB 480), which advanced by a 32-4 vote, would clear the way for “medical benefit plans” that would not be subject to the same state and federal regulations as health insurance.

A House version (HB 497) was advanced by its Commerce Committee Wednesday and sent to the full chamber for a vote.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, who sponsored the bill, has said it would help farmers and ranchers who face challenges securing affordable health care.

Among the criticisms is the proposal would allow a health plan that would not cover preexisting conditions.

However, the bill would require a disclaimer saying the health plan is not an insurance policy or health maintenance contract and is not subject to the regulatory requirements under Florida Insurance Code.