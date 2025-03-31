March goes out with measles, vaccines and hantavirus in the health headlines. Let's review

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the previous month:

Dr. Tina Ardon, a family physician with Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Dr. Andrew Southerland, a professor of neurology at University of Virginia Health.

Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children’s Health in Florida.

The topics they'll review:

Updates in the West Texas measles outbreak.

New research underway to examine the link between vaccines and autism.

A new study showing Paxlovid may not reduce hospitalizations for older adults.

A celebrity couple’s highly publicized death, which ignited concerns over hantavirus.

A new study revealing that women’s brains age more slowly than men’s brains.

Parents who allow their teens to consume alcohol at home, possibly contributing to their substance abuse issues later in life.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

