March goes out with measles, vaccines and hantavirus in the health headlines. Let's review
Our panel of medical experts – Dr. Tina Ardon, Dr. Andrew Southerland and infection control specialist Chad Neilsen – discusses the past month's biggest health care stories.
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.
On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the previous month:
- Dr. Tina Ardon, a family physician with Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.
- Dr. Andrew Southerland, a professor of neurology at University of Virginia Health.
- Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children’s Health in Florida.
The topics they'll review:
- Updates in the West Texas measles outbreak.
- New research underway to examine the link between vaccines and autism.
- A new study showing Paxlovid may not reduce hospitalizations for older adults.
- A celebrity couple’s highly publicized death, which ignited concerns over hantavirus.
- A new study revealing that women’s brains age more slowly than men’s brains.
- Parents who allow their teens to consume alcohol at home, possibly contributing to their substance abuse issues later in life.
The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.
Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.
Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"
Copyright 2025 WJCT News