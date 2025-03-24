Experts discuss fine-tuning the brain and an ultrasound treatment for essential tremor

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we discuss unlocking mental acuity and maintaining brain health.

Improving cognitive function doesn’t need to be time consuming. Therese Huston, a cognitive scientist and author of "Sharp: 14 Simple Ways to Improve Your Life With Brain Science," shares practical ways to prevent burnout and keep our brains sharp.

Then, the show discusses using sound waves to lessen the severity of essential tremor, a neurological disorder that causes hands, head, trunk, voice or legs to shake rhythmically.

Dr. Steven Lewis, physician in chief of Lehigh Valley Fleming Neuroscience Institute in Pennsylvania, talks about a recent breakthrough in focused ultrasound treatments.

The procedure works by disrupting brain tissues responsible for the tremor and has been a game changer for patients seeking a noninvasive therapy as treatment.

The program host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

