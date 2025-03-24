© 2022 Health News Florida



Experts discuss fine-tuning the brain and an ultrasound treatment for essential tremor

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published March 24, 2025 at 10:23 PM EDT

Improving cognitive function doesn't need to be time consuming. Therese Huston, a cognitive scientist, shares practical ways to prevent burnout and keep our brains sharp.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we discuss unlocking mental acuity and maintaining brain health.

Improving cognitive function doesn’t need to be time consuming. Therese Huston, a cognitive scientist and author of "Sharp: 14 Simple Ways to Improve Your Life With Brain Science," shares practical ways to prevent burnout and keep our brains sharp.

Then, the show discusses using sound waves to lessen the severity of essential tremor, a neurological disorder that causes hands, head, trunk, voice or legs to shake rhythmically.

Dr. Steven Lewis, physician in chief of Lehigh Valley Fleming Neuroscience Institute in Pennsylvania, talks about a recent breakthrough in focused ultrasound treatments.

The procedure works by disrupting brain tissues responsible for the tremor and has been a game changer for patients seeking a noninvasive therapy as treatment.

The program host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here  for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Stacey Bennett