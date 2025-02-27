BayCare's new behavioral health center is the first-of-its-kind urgent care in Florida

If you're dealing with a mental health or addiction issue, you have a new place to get help in Pasco County.

BayCare Behavioral Health opened a new urgent care center in New Port Richey.

The grand opening comes a little over a year after the Pasco County Commission gave BayCare almost $3.6 million for the project.

The money comes from Pasco's share of opioid settlement funds from Florida's legal battle against opioid distributors and manufacturers.

Tracey Kaly is the director of operations for BayCare Behavioral Health. She says, just as other urgent care facilities offer walk-ins and extended hours, this location will provide the same for people in need of help for behavioral and addiction issues.

"What that does is, it creates a safe space where someone can go if they're feeling in crisis," Kaly said. "Maybe not to the extreme where they feel like they need to be hospitalized, but maybe a little bit more than just something routine."

This, in turn, could mitigate the need for hospitalization or involuntary commitment.

Kaly described this place as a "one-stop shop" for individuals to receive timely access to the care they need.

"We want them to leave feeling like they’re linked to the right care that they need for when they walk out that door," Kaly said. "So, they have a plan, they know what they need to do, and they’re linked to that."

The center is on a New Port Richey campus where BayCare already has long- and short-term services for people with mental health or substance abuse issues.

"Let’s say you are pretty severe, maybe you do need to be hospitalized. We can get them to that emergent care," Kaly said. "It’s literally right across the street."

Kaly also referred to the peer recovery support specialists as the "secret sauce" within the clinic.

She said these specialists have personal experiences with mental health or addiction issues. This allows people to receive another perspective, which she said could provide a sense of support.

The care extends beyond the center's doors. Kaly also said it offers virtual opportunities for Pasco County residents to receive help.

Kaly said the center is greatly needed to help people get into treatment or continue their road to recovery.

"We’re looking forward to watching it thrive here in Pasco County," Kaly said.