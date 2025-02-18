Florida among most restrictive states for abortion rights, women's advocacy group says

Florida is one of the most restrictive states for abortion rights, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families .

The December report lists Florida among 16 “red flag” states whose legislation, or lack thereof, fails to protect women’s rights.

The nonprofit advocacy group also says these states lack support for women and families when it comes to other issues like equal pay and mandated paid sick days.

Ashley Emery is a senior reproductive policy analyst for the partnership, which works to "improve the lives of women and families by achieving equality for all women."

She pointed to a few issues with Florida law. While she said there is no single reason for the ranking, the state’s Heartbeat Protection Act is problematic. The law bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

"This extreme abortion ban has created an unworkable legal landscape that really endangers both patients and providers," Emery said. "It's created insurmountable barriers to people's ability to access the care that they need to effectuate decisions they need about their reproductive lives."

She said “archaic rules,” like needing a 60% majority to pass state amendments, hold Florida back from creating policies wanted by the majority.

A proposed amendment on last November's ballot would have allowed abortions until viability, but fell 3% short of that supermajority needed to pass.

In addition, she said, Florida does not require paid sick days to women for abortion, prenatal and well-child provider visits.

The ranking also looks at health care, such as access to Medicaid coverage and state recognition of midwifery credentials. Florida has not expanded Medicaid, and only two of the three listed midwifery credentials are recognized by the state.

The report also considers minimum wage and if families can provide for themselves. Florida pays over $5 more than the federal minimum wage.

“All these policies really interact with one another and together are necessary for women, pregnant people and their families,” Emery said.

Texas and Louisiana were also on the partnership’s list.