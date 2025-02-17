Norovirus outbreak on cruise from Port Everglades leaves 169 people sick

A norovirus outbreak on a cruise ship that departed from Port Everglades has left at least 169 people sick.

The Holland America Line MS Rotterdam was carrying 3,663 passengers and crew members. Of those, 152 passengers and 17 crew members reported feeling sick.

The ship left Port Everglades on Feb. 2 and traveled through the Caribbean, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica over 12 days.

Norovirus causes gastrointestinal illness like vomiting and diarrhea.

Holland America Line said in response it would increase its cleaning and disinfection procedures. The cruise line also said it would consult with the vessel sanitation program from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the fourth norovirus outbreak reported to the CDC this year.

