Exploring emerging health challenges and policy issues with influential ER physician

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, host Dr. Joe Sirven explores health policy issues with Dr. Leana Wen , an emergency physician, Washington Post contributor and author of "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health."

Wen’s public health insights have shaped policies on a global scale, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, insurance expert Raymond Meyers breaks down the differences in personal health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid plans.

He highlights recent changes in policy, common misconceptions about insurance and the effect of telemedicine on coverage and costs.

