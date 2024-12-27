© 2022 Health News Florida



Broward lawsuit claims brand of nitrous oxide sold in smoke shops is dangerous

WLRN Public Media | By Julia Cooper
Published December 27, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST
Galaxy Gas, a popular brand of a food additive with nitrous oxide, is manufactured by the Atlanta-based company SBK International.
Galaxy Gas, a popular brand of a food additive with nitrous oxide, is manufactured by the Atlanta-based company SBK International.

A lawsuit out of Broward County alleges that a popular brand of nitrous oxide sold in smoke shops across Florida is addictive and dangerous.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 13, claims that the nitrous oxide manufacturers and sellers are doing too little to discourage abuse, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The product known as Galaxy Gas is manufactured by the Atlanta-based company SBK International. It is sold as a food and beverage additive.

The lawsuit alleges that Galaxy Gas is increasingly being used as an inhalant to induce a high despite warning labels saying it should not be inhaled.

