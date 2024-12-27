Broward lawsuit claims brand of nitrous oxide sold in smoke shops is dangerous

A lawsuit out of Broward County alleges that a popular brand of nitrous oxide sold in smoke shops across Florida is addictive and dangerous.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 13, claims that the nitrous oxide manufacturers and sellers are doing too little to discourage abuse, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The product known as Galaxy Gas is manufactured by the Atlanta-based company SBK International. It is sold as a food and beverage additive.

The lawsuit alleges that Galaxy Gas is increasingly being used as an inhalant to induce a high despite warning labels saying it should not be inhaled.

