Storm phobias: Sometimes the weather outside really is frightful

Halloween is synonymous with trick-or-treating, haunted houses and horror movies. But nearly 1 in 10 people have a fear of weather, including specific phobias.

According to a study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, storm phobias occur in 2% to 3% of the general population.

The American Psychiatric Association defines "phobia" as a “marked fear or anxiety about a specific object or situation.”

A Gallup poll found that 85% of respondents said they had some degree of fear about severe weather and 40% said they had a moderate degree of fear.

It’s no surprise that thunderstorms and tornadoes are among the most feared weather events. An unhealthy fear of tornadoes or hurricanes is called lilapsophobia.

The AMS study also showed that more than 40% of people had a fear of tornadoes and tropical storms. People with this phobia can live like they are constantly under threat.

From fog to flooding, here are 13 of the most common weather phobias:

Anablephobia: Fear of looking at the sky

Nephobphobia: Fear of rain or clouds

Astraphobia: Fear of thunder and lightning

Chionophobia: Fear of snow

Heliophobia: Fear of the sun

Iridophobia: Feat of rainbows

Ancraophobia: Fear of wind

Homichlophobia: Fear of fog

Thermophobia: Fear of heat

Cryophobia: Fear of cold weather

Antlophobia: Fear of flooding

Kalimeraphobia: Fear of climate change

Ombrophobia - an irrational fear of rain

Experts say exposure therapy may help some people gradually become more comfortable around whatever weather causes fear. For example, you might listen to recordings of thunder or look at pictures of thunderstorms. Eventually, practice could help people stay calm during a storm.