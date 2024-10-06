Insight from the authors of new books on finding joy and directional living

We talk to the authors of two new self-help books on this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

"The Joy You Make" is by award-winning journalist Steven Petrow and "Directional Living: A Transformational Guide to Fulfillment in Work and Life" is by career coach Megan Hellerer.

Petrow explores the importance of finding joy in everyday life, especially in challenging times. He discusses his inspiration behind his book and the value of connection and kindness when pursuing joy.

Hellerer shares her approach to finding balance and contentment in one’s career. Reflecting on her experience as a former Google executive, she uses a holistic perspective to help those striving for a life that aligns with their true purpose.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

