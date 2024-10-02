You may want to go to Mars. Your kidneys likely want to say home

Traveling by air on planet Earth is remarkably safe. The worst hazard on a flight might be the talkative passenger sitting next to you with the endless stories about their oh-so-clever dog. Want to see some pictures?

Mars, on the other hand, isn’t a short hop to Phoenix.

Not that we’re flying to the red planet just yet. Some influential people in the space industry, however, insist we could begin sending people to the planet within 20 years. But a new study led by researchers from London and the University of Florida indicates at least one casualty of the cosmos might be these essential organs: our kidneys.

The problem is background cosmic radiation filling the vacuum of space.

This isn’t a huge issue on a relatively short rocket trip to the moon, or on a longer jaunt aboard the International Space Station. The danger, however, would be magnified in a seven- or eight-month Mars voyage.

The study examined biological samples from mammals that have visited the space station.

Investigators noticed that kidneys change in space. Kidney cells filtering waste out of the body begin to fail.

Excessive radiation is thought to be to blame. A high radiation dose isn’t beneficial to any part of the body. The kidneys, however, are very susceptible to this electromagnetic energy.

Scientists say Mars astronauts would need dialysis on the trip home and risk permanent kidney damage. Radiation might also endanger other organs and lead to cancer given the longer exposure.

Science will have to figure out a way to better protectClr bodies before anyone signs a mortgage on that Mars villa with the killer view.

