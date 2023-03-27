© 2022 Health News Florida



The 'What's Health' team shares favorite medical books for spring 2023

WJCT News | By Brendan Rivers
Published March 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a WJCT talk program hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this week’s episode, the “What’s Health Got to Do with It” team shares favorite medical books for spring 2023:

  • “Dings” by Dr. Lance Fogan.
  • “The Long Haul” by Ryan Prior.
  • “Code Gray: Death, Life and Uncertainty in the ER” by Dr. Farzon Nahvi.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

