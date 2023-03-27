The 'What's Health' team shares favorite medical books for spring 2023

On this week’s episode, the “What’s Health Got to Do with It” team shares favorite medical books for spring 2023:



“Dings” by Dr. Lance Fogan.

“The Long Haul” by Ryan Prior.

“Code Gray: Death, Life and Uncertainty in the ER” by Dr. Farzon Nahvi.



"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a WJCT talk program hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

