Florida's meningococcal disease outbreak is slowing, but health officials say it's still a threat

Health officials say Florida's meningococcal outbreak appears to be slowing, but they still urge caution against the deadly disease.

The state has recorded 50 cases so far this year, according to Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and statewide medical director for county health systems.

There were only 27 cases in all of last year.

The bacterial disease can cause flu-like symptoms, but it can also lead to meningitis, an infection of the brain and spinal cord.

“The biggest concern with meningococcal disease is that it's deadly, what we're seeing is a 25% case fatality rate here in Florida and up to 40% in more severe forms,” Choe told reporters during a press call on Tuesday.



Only a couple of cases have been reported in the last few weeks, which Choe said is encouraging, but he still wants anyone experiencing symptoms to notify a health professional or visit an emergency room quickly.

“There are treatments available, antibiotics, that need to be given in a timely fashion,” he said.

Health departments around the state are offering meningococcal vaccines for free.

Men who have sex with men and immunocompromised people are at higher risk of illness, said Choe. He especially encourages them to get the shots.

Similar to monkeypox, meningococcal disease spreads through prolonged close contact with someone who is infected with the illness.

There have been no monkeypox deaths reported in the U.S.

Resources

The Florida Department of Health outlines who state officials recommend get vaccinated against meningococcal disease on its website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a web page on meningococcal disease with information about symptoms, risk factors and vaccines.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7