London kids to be offered polio shot after more virus found

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, New York health officials reported a polio case, the first in the U.S. in nearly a decade. (Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP)
Sarah Poster and Meredith Boyter Newlove from the CDC via AP
This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, New York health officials reported a polio case, the first in the U.S. in nearly a decade. (Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP)

Britain’s Health Security Agency said it had detected polio viruses derived from the oral polio vaccine in sewage water from eight boroughs of London, but had not identified any cases.

British health authorities say they will offer a polio booster dose to children aged 1 to 9 in London after finding evidence the virus has been spreading in multiple regions of the capital despite not confirming any cases of the paralytic disease.

In a statement on Wednesday, Britain’s Health Security Agency said it had detected polio viruses derived from the oral polio vaccine in sewage water from eight boroughs of London.

Dr. Vanessa Saliba, an HSA consultant epidemiologist, said the virus was being transmitted in areas with lower vaccination rates, putting residents not fully vaccinated at greater risk.

The agency said it was working closely with health authorities in the U.S. and Israel and WHO to investigate the links between polio viruses detected in those two countries.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

polio England
