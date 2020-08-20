© 2020 Health News Florida
Send Your Questions About School Campus Safety

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost
Published August 20, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT

Most Tampa Bay-area schools and colleges are welcoming students back for a new year amid the coronavirus pandemic. And some are attending brick-and-mortar classrooms.

What questions do YOU have about the safety for students and staff meeting in-person? 

Host Bradley George will ask your questions to WUSF education reporter Kerry Sheridan during our episode that airs on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Please reply to the survey below before Monday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

