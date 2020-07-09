City Of Tampa Hosting Mask Contest: Here's How To Enter

The City of Tampa is holding a mask fashion contest to encourage residents to embrace local mask mandates.

Many cities and counties around Florida now require masks to be worn inside businesses to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Some school districts will also require masks in the fall.

RELATED: Here's Where You Must Wear A Face Mask In Tampa Bay

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Tampa residents have until July 12 at 11:59 p.m. to submit entries for the city's face covering competition. The masks can be made or decorated at home, or purchased.

Entries must be submitted on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with #FaceTheFactsTPA and by tagging the City of Tampa.



Facebook post submissions using #FaceTheFactsTPA should be set to the “Public” setting.

Entries will be judged in the categories “Most Creative” and “Best Homemade.”

Prizes include $50-$100 gift cards from local partners:

Bern’s Steak House

Forbici Modern Italian

Columbia Restaurant Group

Armature Works



For more information on how to make face coverings with household items, visit tampagov.net/COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7