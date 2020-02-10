© 2020 Health News Florida
FGCU Marine Science Professor Continues Research into Airborne Blue-Green Algae Toxins

WGCU | By Mike Kiniry
Julie Glenn
Published February 10, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST
Cyanobacteria Bloom
Cyanobacteria Bloom

Toward the end of the massive blue-green algae bloom that choked area waters in 2018 Florida Gulf Coast University marine science professor, Dr. Mike Parsons, conducted a small pilot project that collected data on how far toxins produced by the algae could travel through the air, and how deeply the toxins could make it into human lungs. Initial results showed the toxins could travel for miles, and could make it all the way to the part of the lungs where air/blood exchange occurs.

Now, thanks to a grant from the Florida Department of Health, Dr. Parsons and his team of researchers are continuing that effort by collecting more data, using specialized air sampling devices strategically placed around Cape Coral. We’re joined by Dr. Parsons to get the latest on that research, and plans going forward. 

