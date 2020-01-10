Law Proposed Ensures Health Care For Expectant Mothers Behind Bars

Credit mudretsov / Adobe Stock

A bill filed Friday would give some help to expectant mothers who are behind bars.

West Park Democratic Representative Shevrin Jones wants to ensure pregnant incarcerated women are given proper medical attention. He’s filing a bill named in honor of Tammy Jackson a former Broward County Jail inmate who was forced to give birth in solitary confinement last April.

Last year lawmakers approved another bill by Jones to help incarcerated women. It ensures they receive feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, and other sanitary products for free.

