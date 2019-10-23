© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Prescription Drug Donation Program Passes First Stop

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published October 23, 2019 at 5:10 PM EDT

A bill creating a prescription drug donation program within the Department of Health returned today in the Health Quality subcommittee. It passed on a unanimous vote.

AdobeStock_247753686.jpeg
Credit Jacob Lund / Adobe Stock

Bill Sponsor Miami Democratic Representative Nicholas Duran says, "the program will increase the amount of low income Floridians able to access the lifesaving medications they need."

The program would allow the Department of Health to accept unused medications to be donated and re-dispensed to patients who can’t afford the prescriptions.

"Eligible patients are Florida residents who are indigent, uninsured or under insured and have a valid prescription for a prescription drug or supply included in this program," says Duran.

Iowa has one of the largest drug recycling programs. Since 2007, it’s saved $17.7 million dollars and provided 9.1 million units of free drugs and supplies to patients.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaPrescription drugLifesaving medications
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
Related Content