Prescription Drug Donation Program Passes First Stop

A bill creating a prescription drug donation program within the Department of Health returned today in the Health Quality subcommittee. It passed on a unanimous vote.

Bill Sponsor Miami Democratic Representative Nicholas Duran says, "the program will increase the amount of low income Floridians able to access the lifesaving medications they need."

The program would allow the Department of Health to accept unused medications to be donated and re-dispensed to patients who can’t afford the prescriptions.

"Eligible patients are Florida residents who are indigent, uninsured or under insured and have a valid prescription for a prescription drug or supply included in this program," says Duran.

Iowa has one of the largest drug recycling programs. Since 2007, it’s saved $17.7 million dollars and provided 9.1 million units of free drugs and supplies to patients.

