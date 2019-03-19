St. Johns Ranked As Florida’s Healthiest County

A study that looked at a variety of factors to determine how healthy people are in counties across the country ranked St. Johns County No. 1.

The 2019 County Health Rankings report was put together by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The rankings are meant to help counties understand influences on residents' health and longevity.

St. Johns County topped the lists in both health outcomes and health factors, while Duval County was ranked 44th for health outcomes and 32nd for health factors.

Some key findings from the study included a pervasive “severe housing cost burden,” which affects more than 10 percent of households nationwide.

In some counties, as many as 800,000 households are paying more than half of their income on rent or mortgage, according to the study.

Researchers found big differences in rates of child poverty, food insecurity, and self-rated fair or poor health between counties with the highest and lowest housing cost burdens.

