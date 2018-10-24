© 2020 Health News Florida
USF Study Shows Music Volume Affects Consumers' Choices

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published October 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT
USF Muma College of Business marketing professor Dipayan Biswas talks in the WUSF studios.
If you've ever dined out and wondered why you chose a cheeseburger over the salad, the choice may not have entirely been your own -- you might have been influenced by the music the restaurant was playing. 

That's one of the findings from a study by a University of South Florida researcher. 

(This report originally aired June 19, 2018)

USF Muma College of Business marketing professor Dipayan Biswas' latest look at sensory marketing, " Research on Effects of Ambient Music and Food Purchase," was published in the  Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science.

It's also received attention from media around the world, from the South China Morning Post to the New York Times, which titled its article 'I'll Have the Cake. The Music Made Me Do It.'

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. 
