USF Study Shows Music Volume Affects Consumers' Choices

If you've ever dined out and wondered why you chose a cheeseburger over the salad, the choice may not have entirely been your own -- you might have been influenced by the music the restaurant was playing.

That's one of the findings from a study by a University of South Florida researcher.

USF Muma College of Business marketing professor Dipayan Biswas' latest look at sensory marketing, " Research on Effects of Ambient Music and Food Purchase," was published in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science.

It's also received attention from media around the world, from the South China Morning Post to the New York Times, which titled its article 'I'll Have the Cake. The Music Made Me Do It.'

