State Establishes Food, Water & Supply Distribution Sites Across The Panhandle

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published October 14, 2018 at 12:10 PM EDT
Site map where water, food and recovery supplies are being distributed for people affected by Hurricane Michael (Map as of 10/14/2018)
Credit FloridaDisaster.org / State of Florida
Points of Distribution

A Point of Distribution or POD is where the public goes to pick up emergency supplies following a disaster. The need for a POD is based on lack of infrastructure to support normal distribution of food, water, or other supplies. A map of PODs is available  here.
Altha - Altha Town Hall POD  25586 Main St, Altha, FL 32421 
Altha - Mossy Pond POD  22216 NW Lake McKinzie Blvd, Altha, FL 
Blountstown - Magnolia Square  Intersection of SR 20 and SR 71, Blountstown , FL 32424 
Blountstown - Sam Atkins Park  22216 NW Silas Green St, Blountstown , FL 32424 
Bonifay - Holmes County Ag Center  1001 E. Hwy 90, Bonifay, FL 32425 
Bristol - Liberty County POD  10979 Spring Street, Bristol, FL 32321 
Carrabelle - Carrabelle Fire Department  105 Tallahassee Avenue, Carrabelle, FL 32322 
Carrabelle - Franklin County Drive  156 Heffeman Dr #A, Carrabelle, FL 32322 
Chattahoochee - Gadsden County Type 2 POD  100 Main St., Chattahoochee, FL 32324 
Chipley - Chipley High School  1545 Brickyard Rd, Chipley, FL 32428 
Cottondale - Jackson County POD  3276 Main Street, Cottondale, FL 32431 
Crawfordville - Medart Park  79 Recreation Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327 
Crawfordville - Wakulla County Sheriff  15 Oak St, Crawfordville, FL 32301 
Eastpoint - Franklin County POD  379 Avenue A, Eastpoint, FL 32328 
Eastpoint - Eastpoint Fire Department  24 6th Street, Eastpoint, FL 
Graceville - Jackson County POD  1049 Sanders Ave, Graceville, FL 32440 
Marianna - Jackson County POD  2255 State Road 71, Marianna, FL 32448 
Marianna - Jackson County POD  3018 HWY 71 N, Marianna, FL 32446 
Marianna - Jackson County POD  3018 HWY 71 N, Marianna, FL 32446 
Marianna - Walmart  2251 SR 71, Marianna, FL 
Panama City - Bozeman High School  13410 Highway 77, Panama City, FL 
Panama City - Rosenwald High School  924 Bay Ave, Panama City, FL 
Panama City - Bay County POD  1125 Cherry St., Panama City, FL 32401 
Panama City - Moore Elementary School POD  1900 Michigan Ave, Panama City, FL 
Panama City - Parker Elementary  640 S. Hwy 22A, Panama City, FL 32404 
Panama City - Lowes POD  300 East 23rd Street, Panama City, FL 32405 
Quincy - Gadsden County POD  192 14th st Suite 1, Quincy, FL 32351 
Sneads - Jackson County POD  2027 3rd. Ave, Sneads, FL 32460 
Tallahassee - Leon County POD  8000 Old Woodville Hwy, Tallahassee, FL 32305 
Tallahassee - Leon County  16327 Blountstown HWY, Tallahassee, FL 32310 
Tallahassee - Tallahassee Regional Park  7550 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311 
Tallahassee - Leon County  327 N. Adams, Tallahassee, FL 32301 

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
