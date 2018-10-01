Dissenters Protest DeSantis Over ACA Stance

Parents of children with pre-existing conditions protested outside a gubernatorial candidate’s campaign stop in Central Florida this weekend. Sophia Cauley was among them.

She held a sign that read “DeSantis Care is a Disaster” outside the Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis’ rally at Iglesia Nacion de Fe in Kissimmee on Saturday.

The day had special significance for her because: “I have a daughter Fiona Carter who five years ago today passed away from sickle cell anemia due to not being able to get healthcare,” Cauley said.

That’s why she says she supports Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum who wants to pass a law prohibiting insurers from denying people with pre-existing people coverage or raising their premiums if Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Inside the church, Ron DeSantis’ running mate Jeannette Nunez spoke about their solution: a new healthcare plan they’re rolling out in a few days that they say will give patients the option to choose the plan that works best for them.

“Congressman DeSantis and I are going to be rolling out our healthcare platform. We want to make sure because don’t just have access or affordability but quality,” Nunez said.

Currently people with pre-existing conditions are protected under ACA. But a lawsuit that Florida is a part of along with 19 other states could change that if it finds the healthcare law unconstitutional.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates there are more than 3 million nonelderly adults who could be affected if ACA is repealed.