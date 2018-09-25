© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Matters: Navigating The Medical Marijuana Industry

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Robin Sussingham
Published September 25, 2018
A dispensary operated by Trulieve, one of the largest medical marijuana companies in the state.
More and more Floridians every week are signing up for access to medical marijuana, and with over 100,000 patients already on the registry, there is clearly money to be made.

This week on Florida Matters we talk with people who work in the business about the obstacles and opportunities in the burgeoning medical marijuana industry.

Our panel includes guests from two of the 13 companies licensed to grow and sell medical marijuana in Florida as well as the owner of a medical marijuana education program:

Darrin Potter, Chief Horticulture Officer at GrowHealthy

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve

Daniel Elias, President of Pharmacology University

You can hear more conversation about the medical marijuana industry on our podcast Florida Matters More.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
Robin is Senior Editor at WUSF, spearheading the station's podcasting initiatives and helping to guide the vision for special reporting projects and creative storytelling. She hosts the weekly current affairs program, Florida Matters, on WUSF and also created The Zest, the station's podcast that's all about food, which she continues to host and serve as senior producer.
