Florida Matters: Navigating The Medical Marijuana Industry

More and more Floridians every week are signing up for access to medical marijuana, and with over 100,000 patients already on the registry, there is clearly money to be made.

This week on Florida Matters we talk with people who work in the business about the obstacles and opportunities in the burgeoning medical marijuana industry.

Our panel includes guests from two of the 13 companies licensed to grow and sell medical marijuana in Florida as well as the owner of a medical marijuana education program:

Darrin Potter, Chief Horticulture Officer at GrowHealthy

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve

Daniel Elias, President of Pharmacology University

You can hear more conversation about the medical marijuana industry on our podcast Florida Matters More.

