Opioid Addiction

Doctor Gets 6 ½ Years For Selling Painkiller Prescriptions

Health News Florida | By The Associated Press
Published September 10, 2018 at 7:35 AM EDT
A Florida doctor has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for illegally selling prescriptions for painkillers.

Court records show that Dr. Andres Mencia was sentenced Friday after being convicted of participating in a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Instigators say the 64-year-old Mencia and employees at his Oakland Park office performed sham consultations with cash-paying patients from 2014 to 2017. Mencia would improperly issue prescriptions for opioids and narcotics, such as Oxycodone, OxyContin and Percocet.

Mencia's officer workers — 41-year-old Oscar Luis Ventura-Rodriguez, 51-year-old Nadira Sampath-Grant and 50-year-old John Mensah — previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States by unlawfully distributing controlled substances. Ventura-Rodriguez received two years, Sampath-Grant received a year and a half, and Mensah was sentenced to time-served.

