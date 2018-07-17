New Mattresses for Hope Community

Previously homeless families who stay at Tallahassee's Hope Community will soon be sleeping more comfortably. That's because of a large donation received on Monday, July 16.

Credit Tom Flanigan Officials with the Hope Community and Club 25 Women pose with the ceremonial version of the $1,000 check.

Big Bend Homeless Coalition Executive Director Sylvia Smith said the Hope Community is a temporary refuge for many.

"About 200 people a night average. Of that number, we usually have between 100 and 120 children and we usually have about 60 children under the age of 6," she noted.

Thanks to a $1,000 donation from Club 25 Women like Tiffany Hamilton, Hope Community will be purchasing ten brand new mattresses for its residents.

"The need was there, it met our mission and we were honored to participate," Hamilton remarked during the check presentation.

The Hope Community on West Pensacola Street is the largest of the 10 programs run by the Big Bend Homeless Coalition.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.