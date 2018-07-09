© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Florida Population Growth Slowing, But Puerto Rican's Help Keep Numbers Up

WFSU | By Noah Hertz
Published July 9, 2018 at 3:41 PM EDT
florida_beach.jpg
Credit Sean O. / Unsplash

Population growth in Florida is below projected census expectations and is slowing down overall. 

One reason for the slower growth is a decline in birth rates. Pam Schenker with the Office of Economic and Demographic Research says this has to do with several factors.

“They’re mostly either economic or lifestyle reasons if you look at them and it’s not just in Florida this is nationwide.”

Despite slowing birth rates, Florida is still growing. Since 2015 growth has been slowing down, but the influx of Puerto Rican residents helped to keep last year’s growth closer to predicted levels. Clyde Diao, an economist with the state, explains.

“My assumption there is that the influx of Puerto Ricans occurred right after Maria. So the influx is expected to continue on, but at a much slower rate as the Puerto Rican economy continues to struggle.”

Diao says the exact number is unclear, but estimates place it between 40,000 and 50,000 people.

*Correction: Puerto Rican's are U.S. citizens and therefore, references to "Puerto Rican Immigrant" have been corrected to reflect that. 

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaFlorida populationPuerto Ricansdisplaced Puerto Ricanscensus
Noah Hertz
Noah Hertz is a third year Political Science/International Affairs student at Florida State University. Noah is the News Director and a DJ at WVFS and an executive contributing writer for Spire Magazine. When he isn't working, Noah likes board games, listening to music and biking.
See stories by Noah Hertz
Related Content