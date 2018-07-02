© 2020 Health News Florida
Care for Caregivers at Conference

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published July 2, 2018 at 1:01 PM EDT
One of the seminars held at Saturday's conference
An aging population means more and more people will be caring for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. But there was help for those caregivers in Tallahassee over the weekend.

Nearly 80 caregivers showed up to the delight of organizers like local Alzheimer's Association Vice President David Huckabee.

"I think this has been a really successful get-together. We've brought a lot of caregivers together with professionals and resources in the community that they had not been exposed to yet, didn't know were out there and that's certainly the goal of the entire project. So we're really happy we were able to bring everyone together," Huckabee said.

The day-long caregiver conference happened at the Old West Enrichment Center on the city's south side. Huckabee said that area is among those most in need of caregiver support services.

