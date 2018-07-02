Care for Caregivers at Conference

An aging population means more and more people will be caring for those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. But there was help for those caregivers in Tallahassee over the weekend.

Credit Tom Flanigan One of the seminars held at Saturday's conference

Nearly 80 caregivers showed up to the delight of organizers like local Alzheimer's Association Vice President David Huckabee.

"I think this has been a really successful get-together. We've brought a lot of caregivers together with professionals and resources in the community that they had not been exposed to yet, didn't know were out there and that's certainly the goal of the entire project. So we're really happy we were able to bring everyone together," Huckabee said.

The day-long caregiver conference happened at the Old West Enrichment Center on the city's south side. Huckabee said that area is among those most in need of caregiver support services.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.