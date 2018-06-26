Pasco Sinkhole Forces Evacuation Of Four Homes

A state geologist with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed that a large depression that opened in Pasco County Monday is a sinkhole.

The depression forced the voluntary evacuation of residents of four mobile homes on Pearl Drive in Moon Lake.

County officials say the hole is about fifteen feet across and ten feet deep, but despite heavy rainfall overnight Monday, it has not grown.

Kevin Guthrie, Pasco's assistant county administrator for public safety, said Monday that they're keeping a close eye on any changes.

"We believe we're probably going to lose about two feet of its southern edge, which is on the side of the mobile home that's closest to it. That would be more settling movement than it is actually still an active sinkhole," Guthrie said.

Kathie Dheel, a resident of one of the evacuated homes, told Spectrum Bay News 9 on Tuesday that she was waiting to hear when they might be allowed back inside to at least get some of her belongings.

"I know it's just stuff, but there's things in there that you can't replace. No way," said Dheel.

Residents in a fifth home elected to stay put for the time being. A sixth home that was tagged for evacuation is empty for renovation.

