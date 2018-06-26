© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Florida Matters: School Security

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published June 26, 2018 at 6:30 PM EDT

The news that 17 people, including young teenagers, had been gunned down in Parkland while going about their school day on Valentine’s Day this year sent shocks of outrage, anguish and calls to do something to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

One result is a new law that says schools must have someone carrying a gun, sometimes called a school resource officer, who could respond in the event of a shooter on campus.

Click here to listen to the program.

Schools were given latitude in the way they could implement the requirement, and they have been working on it since Governor Rick Scott signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act into law in March.  

This week on Florida Matters we talk with Tampa Bay area officials about how their districts are implementing the safety changes.

Our guests include:


You can hear more conversation about the safety changes, including how adding more armed security guards will impact these districts’ budgets, on our podcast Florida Matters More.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
