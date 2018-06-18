Eight-Year-Old Rapper Recognized By AG Bondi Hopes To Spread 'Drug Free' Message

One of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s top priorities is cracking down on drugs. And, during a recent Florida Cabinet meeting, she invited a young rapper to spread a similar anti-drug message.

“I go to school and get nothing but A’s…I want to be somebody,” said Curtis Bean Jr., rapping one of his songs “Wanna Be Somebody.”

His rap name is “Kid Balla,” and the eight-year-old boy came to Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting as a guest of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“I met Curtis at Drug Free America Foundation, and this is an eight-year-old who is not only is on honor roll at Bethune Academy in Haines City, but also is a rapper,” said Bondi. “He has a positive message thanks to his parents—his mom and dad are incredible—and they show kids that it’s okay to be anti-drugs, to be positive about grades.”

“And, that’s just showing the kids and giving them another look at life, you know, there’s just different rap music out there and coming up the positive way,” said Curtis Bean Sr., the father of Curtis Bean Jr.

Bean Sr. is also a rapper known as Balla Bean, who helps write the songs his son performs.

To a standing ovation, Curtis Bean Junior performed his anti-drug song for the Florida Cabinet.

“Say no to drugs,” he rapped, at the time. “Yes, be drug free. I love sports and reading class. We say no to drugs to accomplish that. I’m the future. I got big dreams. Yeah, I’m only eight, but I’ve got big dreams.”

And, at a time when the state as well as the nation is facing an opioid epidemic, Bondi as well as Governor Rick Scott commended Curtis Bean Jr. for his work.

“Thank you, Curtis,” said Bondi, at the time. “With all the 175 people dying a day in this country and this is what’s going to change it, when we start with eight-year-olds writing a positive message.

“Thank you,” Scott added. “Congratulations! You’re doing a good job.”

The young rapper’s music can be heard on his father’s YouTube channel, Balla Bean.

