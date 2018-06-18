© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Eight-Year-Old Rapper Recognized By AG Bondi Hopes To Spread 'Drug Free' Message

WFSU | By Sascha Cordner
Published June 18, 2018 at 5:16 PM EDT
With his father looking on, Curtis Bean Jr., aka Kid Balla meets Attorney General Pam Bondi at Drug Free America Foundation.
With his father looking on, Curtis Bean Jr., aka Kid Balla meets Attorney General Pam Bondi at Drug Free America Foundation.

One of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s top priorities is cracking down on drugs. And, during a recent Florida Cabinet meeting, she invited a young rapper to spread a similar anti-drug message.

Listen to the story!

“I go to school and get nothing but A’s…I want to be somebody,” said Curtis Bean Jr., rapping one of his songs “Wanna Be Somebody.”

His rap name is “Kid Balla,” and the eight-year-old boy came to Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting as a guest of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“I met Curtis at Drug Free America Foundation, and this is an eight-year-old who is not only is on honor roll at Bethune Academy in Haines City, but also is a rapper,” said Bondi. “He has a positive message thanks to his parents—his mom and dad are incredible—and they show kids that it’s okay to be anti-drugs, to be positive about grades.”

“And, that’s just showing the kids and giving them another look at life, you know, there’s just different rap music out there and coming up the positive way,” said Curtis Bean Sr., the father of Curtis Bean Jr.

Bean Sr. is also a rapper known as Balla Bean, who helps write the songs his son performs.

To a standing ovation, Curtis Bean Junior performed his anti-drug song for the Florida Cabinet.

“Say no to drugs,” he rapped, at the time. “Yes, be drug free. I love sports and reading class. We say no to drugs to accomplish that. I’m the future. I got big dreams. Yeah, I’m only eight, but I’ve got big dreams.”

And, at a time when the state as well as the nation is facing an opioid epidemic, Bondi as well as Governor Rick Scott commended Curtis Bean Jr. for his work.

“Thank you, Curtis,” said Bondi, at the time. “With all the 175 people dying a day in this country and this is what’s going to change it, when we start with eight-year-olds writing a positive message.

“Thank you,” Scott added. “Congratulations! You’re doing a good job.”

The young rapper’s music can be heard on his father’s YouTube channel, Balla Bean.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridadrug-free rapperPam BondiCurtis Bean Jr.Kid BellaDrug Free America Foundation
Sascha Cordner
Phone: (850) 487-3086  x404
See stories by Sascha Cordner