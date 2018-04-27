How Will Sea-Level Rise Affect Your Home? Miami Is Creating A Tool That Will Show You

The looming impacts of climate change are increasingly raising questions about the future of Miami's real estate, particularly from residents who wonder what will happen to their property as the sea level rises.

Seeing a need for a user-friendly, visual platform where property owners can see what might happen to their land and how they can deal with future problems, Miami is receiving a $100,000 grant to develop a new tool the city hopes will help the average resident understand the risks and options for dealing with rising waters.

The city was awarded the money from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Mayors Challenge, which grants dollars to cities to solve complex urban problems. In Miami's case, city officials want to wrangle various data sets together to create a prototype for an interactive tool that would allow property owners to understand their risks in the coming decades and see what different mitigation strategies might look like.

