Prominent GOP Donor Peter Rummell Confident Mayor Will 'See The Light' On Assault-Weapons Ban

Jacksonville developer and Republican donor Peter Rummell said on First Coast Connect Tuesday he’s confident Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will “see the light” in regards to backing an assault-weapons ban.

Rummell recently told the New York Times, he won’t support political candidates who don’t back an assault-weapons ban.

Rummell echoed that again with regards to Jacksonville’s mayor, saying candidates have to be brave and take a stand. “I’m a strong supporter of Mayor Curry and I’m sure he will see the light,” said Rummell.

In an emailed response to the WJCT interview, Curry spokeswoman Tia Ford wrote:

Mayor Curry is a strong supporter of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment.

While the regulation of firearms is done at the state and federal level, the mayor supports opportunities for dialogue and conversation about efforts, practices and policies that can reduce violence in our country and community.

To hear the entire interview with Rummell, tune in to the replay of First Coast Connect at 8 p.m. on 89.9 FM, or listen to the podcast of the show here. Rummell also discussed plans for this weekend's One Spark and the latest The District project he is working to develop on the Southbank.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .