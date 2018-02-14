Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Leaves At Least 17 Dead

A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Broward County, on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in 17 deaths, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

7:40 p.m.

Dr. Benny Menendez, chief medical director of the emergency department for Broward Health, told reporters that nine victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were taken to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. Two victims died, three are in critical condition, four are in fair condition.

Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, which has a Level 1 trauma center, received seven victims from the school shooting. Of those patients, five are in stable condition, two are in critical condition.

Menendez did not say how many were children or adults, but most victims received gunshot wounds.

Broward Health is not expecting more victims to be sent to either hospital.

Not all of the victims have been identified yet. The hospital remains on lockdown to visitors until 8:00 a.m. Hospital officials said lockdown is protocol and a precaution. Parents at the Marriott staging area who have not yet heard from their children say they have been told to check with Broward Health.

Credit Laura Kurtzberg / WLRN News Map of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (click to expand)

6:40 p.m.

The Broward Sheriff's office confirmed 17 people have died: 12 in the school, two outside of the building, one on Pine Island Road and two in the hospital. Several others have been injured.

The FBI has established a tip line. Authorities are asking people to call 1-800-Call-FBI with any tips about the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

6:29 p.m.

The Broward Sheriff's Office confirms that 17 people have died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Suspect Nikolaus Cruz, 19, is in custody.

"I'm saddened to say that 17 people lost their lives."- Sheriff Scott Israel #stonemanshooting— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

5:51 p.m.

As the shooting unfolded, the fire alarms blared.

Credit Associated Press Students are being led out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland by members of the SWAT team.

"I thought it was just another fire drill. We’d already had one today, so I thought it was pretty odd,” said 10th grader Ricky Aldeus.

He said he’d heard noises coming from the center of the school, but “no one reacted to it.”

“I thought it was, like, mechanics or something,” he said.

Another 10th grader, Marcus Landen, said he was among students who walked away from the school as the alarms continued. They saw other students running and started running “as, like, a joke.”

They didn’t initially realize the shooting was real, Landen said.

“When we got to where we were supposed to be, some kid was running over to us and he had a hole in his foot. He was like, ‘I just got shot. Everyone run.’ ”

5:28 p.m.

Authorities have identified Nikolas De Jesus Cruz as the alleged shooter at Marjory Soneman Douglas High School. Broward Sheriff's Office has confirmed that he is in custody.

Jennifer Smith, Broward Health communications director, confirms the suspect was transported to Broward Health North. There are no updates on his condition.

5:09 p.m.

Credit Caitie Switalski / WLRN Parents and family members wait to be reunited with students.

The chaos erupted near the end of the school day.

“There were 10 minutes left of class and the fire drill went off,” said senior Erica Sparrow. “We were all walking out like a regular fire drill.”

She said students were told to get away from the school. “We just walked as far as we could.”

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said, “There are numerous fatalities. It’s just a horrible day.”

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said there are no metal detectors at the school. If the alleged shooter was a former student, she says, then he would've blended right in.

4:57 p.m.

Parents and students are being reunited at Holmberg Road and Pine Island Road:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are being escorted to the corner of Holmberg Road and Pine Island Road to be reunited with parents and families.— Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

4:42 p.m.

The Broward Sheriff Office has requested: "parents and loved ones, please wait to go to the parent staging area until everything is clear."

Meanwhile, a crisis counseling helpline has been opened:

A disaster or tragedy is unexpected and often brings out strong emotions. The Disaster Distress Helpline,

1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who may need help in dealing with the effects of the school-shooting incident in Parkland, Florida.

The Helpline is a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week resource that responds to people who need crisis counseling after experiencing a natural or man-made disaster or tragedy.

Sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Helpline immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the closest crisis counseling center in the nationwide network of centers. The Helpline staff will provide confidential counseling, referrals and other needed support services.

... “People seeking emotional help in the aftermath of a disaster can now call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 and begin the process of recovery.” 4:28 p.m.

On Twitter, the Broward Sheriff's Office reports there are "at least 14 victims" who have been taken to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.

The sheriff's office says a parent staging area is at the Marriott Hotel in Coral Springs, 11775 Heron Bay Boulevard.

4:17 p.m.

Broward Sheriff's Office is confirming that they have one suspect in custody but said that "the scene is still active."

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

"We believe that the shooter has been apprehended," said Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie to CBS Miami. "There are numerous fatalities. It's just a horrible day"

4:14 p.m.

Sen. Bill Nelson said there are multiple fatalities. Nelson's representatives told WLRN that the senator spoke with the F.B.I. and the Broward Sheriff Office. The Sun-Sentinel reports Mayor Skip Campbell of Coral Springs has also confirmed multiple fatalities.

4:04 p.m.

President Donald Trump has Tweeted about the school shooting in Broward:

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Trump also tweeted he's been in touch with Gov. Rick Scott:

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

3:59 p.m. From the Miami Herald, Kyra Gurney and Charles Rabin report:

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in North Broward.

There are reports of victims, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. WSVN Channel 7 is reporting that at least five people have been injured. The Coral Springs Police Department urged teachers and students to remain barricaded inside until police reach them.

A spokeswoman for the Broward County school district said the district does not yet have any information about the incident.

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site.— Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

This is a developing story. We will add more as we confirm details.

/ Associated Press A student shows a law enforcement officer a photo or video from his phone, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

Jessica Bakeman / WLRN News The Emergency Room at Broward Health Medical North is on lockdown as victims from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrive.

Caitie Switalski / WLRN News Anxious parents waited around the school trying to reunite with their children.

Terence Shepherd / WLRN News Parents waited at the intersection of Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive, trying to reunite with their children.