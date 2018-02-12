© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Joint House Bills Hold High School Teachers Accountable For Sexual Conduct With Students

WFSU | By Andrew Quintana
Published February 12, 2018 at 6:11 PM EST
classroom.jpg
Credit Thomas Favre-Bulle / flickr.com/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

Two bills in the house would hold high school teachers accountable for sexual offenses against adult students. Current Florida law cannot prosecute a school authority figure who has a relationship with a student who is 18 or older. House Bill 515 makes such relationships second-degree felonies, while House Bill 1391 ensures school districts monitor offenders.  Rep. Amber Mariano (R-Port Richey), a sponsor of the bill, says this issue hits close to home.

“Last summer, a high school resource officer at my high school was fired for inappropriate text messages and conduct with students from that school. The investigation revealed he was using law enforcement databases to target high school students 18 years or older. Because the students were not minors, law enforcement wasn’t able to charge him with a crime for his sexual conduct with the adult students. This bill would fix that problem,” Mariano says.

Both bills have passed their second committee. 

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridateacher student relationships2018 Florida Legislature
Andrew Quintana
Andrew Quintana is a senior at Florida State University pursuing degrees in Communication Studies and Editing, Writing, & Media. Before entering WFSU's newsroom, Andrew worked with V89 Radio's News and Continuity department and interned as a staff writer for Haute Living Magazine. He enjoys Razzie nominated films and collects vinyls that are perfect for ultimate frisbee.  Follow Andrew Quintana on Twitter: @AndrewLQuintana
See stories by Andrew Quintana
Related Content