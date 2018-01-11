Organization Essential To Florida's Guardian Ad Litem Program Could Expire This Year

Credit Florida Guardian ad Litem

Unless Florida lawmakers act, an organization created to aid in the efforts of Florida’s Guardian ad Litem program is set to expire later this year.

About 10 years ago, the Florida Guardian ad Litem foundation was created as the direct-support organization, or DSO for the actual program. The state’s Guardian ad Litem Executive Director Alan Abramowitz says it’s very essential to their mission of advocating on behalf of the state’s abused and neglected kids in court.

“For example, DSO provided $1,000 each to four circuits affected by Hurricane Irma to buy necessities for children, like clothes, and backpacks after the Hurricane,” he said. “We partnered with private entities to provide training to our volunteers across the state. They pay for things that children need that the state does not pay for, including football camps and tutoring and band instruments at times.”

If the legislature doesn’t do anything this session, the foundation will expire in October. A bill that passed its first House committee Thursday would do away with the repeal.

