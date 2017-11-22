Deerfield Beach Joins Miami Beach in Banning Foam Containers

Deerfield Beach is following Miami Beach's lead in prohibiting plastic foam containers, like Styrofoam, on the sand.

Deerfield Beach officials banned polystyrene containers, like coffee cups and coolers, from all city events starting October 1. Even vendors can’t use the material, which isn’t biodegradable and often ends up in the ocean.

Dart Container Corporation, a company that makes polystyrene and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, has partnered with the city to start a collection and recycling program for the containers. Dart will gather containers from the waste drop off site once a week. Residents won’t have to do anything differently.

Pompano Beach officials have expressed interest in a similar program, if it works well for Deerfield. But Dart executives aren’t making any promises for other cities.

The Deerfield program starts on December 15.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.