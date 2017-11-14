St. Vincent's HealthCare Announces Plan To Build $55 Million Heart And Vascular Pavilion

St. Vincent’s HealthCare is planning to build a $55 million heart and vascular pavilion at its Riverside Avenue campus.

The new facility, which is currently in the design phase, will be built on King Street where Seton Hall previously stood.

“This project will enable us to even more comprehensively and holistically meet our community’s health needs at the right place, time, and value, with readily available convenient access to state-of-the-art, market-leading care,” said Tom VanOsdol, president and CEO of St. Vincent’s HealthCare in a news release.

Groundbreaking on the new heart and vascular pavilion is scheduled for summer 2018 with a projected opening in the fall of 2019.

“We have a tradition of innovation in local cardiac care that goes back nearly 60 years, when one of the first heart surgeons at St. Vincent’s performed the city’s first open-heart surgery,” said St. Vincent’s interventional cardiologist Dr. Samer Garas.

The Seton Hall portion of St. Vincent's was demolished last year.

The hospital, which is part of Ascension, was the first in the region to offer the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure for patients with severe aortic stenosis or narrowing of the aortic

St. Vincent’s HealthCare was also the first in Northeast Florida to offer the convergent procedure, a minimally invasive treatment for AFib patients, according to the hospital.

