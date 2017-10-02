© 2020 Health News Florida
State Lawmaker Wants More Young Motorcyclists To Wear Helmets

WFSU | By Taylor Knight
Published October 2, 2017 at 12:23 PM EDT
download.jpg
Credit MGN Online

A state lawmaker wants more young motorcyclists to wear helmets. A state senator is working on removing the exemption for riders under 21.

Sen. Keith Perry’s (R-Gainesville)  bill would change the helmet exemption from 16 to 21. Under the change, drivers over 21 must have an insurance policy for at least $10,000  to ride without a helmet. Each motorcycle registered to someone under 21 will have a specific license plate.

If the law passes, motorcyclists under 21 who are not wearing a helmet will be charged with noncriminal traffic infraction. 

Health News Floridahelmet lawunder 21motorcyclists
Taylor Knight
