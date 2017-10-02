Credit MGN Online

A state lawmaker wants more young motorcyclists to wear helmets. A state senator is working on removing the exemption for riders under 21.

Sen. Keith Perry’s (R-Gainesville) bill would change the helmet exemption from 16 to 21. Under the change, drivers over 21 must have an insurance policy for at least $10,000 to ride without a helmet. Each motorcycle registered to someone under 21 will have a specific license plate.

If the law passes, motorcyclists under 21 who are not wearing a helmet will be charged with noncriminal traffic infraction.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.