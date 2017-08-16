© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Opioid Addiction

AG Bondi Defends Decision Not To Join South Carolina Opioid Lawsuit

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published August 16, 2017 at 4:11 PM EDT
dxr_via_wikimedia.jpg
Credit DXR via wikimedia commons

This week South Carolina decided to sue the maker OxyContin for deceptive marketing.

Florida isn’t joining the suit anytime soon, but Attorney General Pam Bondi says she’s pursuing the issue as part of a bipartisan executive working group.

“As the attorney general of the state of Florida," Bondi says, "being on this small working group, I can obtain documents much faster than anyone else will be able to who’s already sued.”

The group’s investigation could support legal action in the future.  According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, South Carolina saw 11.4 opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 in 2015 adjusted for age.  In Florida the rate is slightly lower—at 9.4.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Opioid AddictionOxyContinopioid lawsuitopioid epidemicopioid crisisAttorney General Pam Bondi
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content