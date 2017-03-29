© 2020 Health News Florida
President Trump Appoints Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi To Drug Panel

WFSU | By Sascha Cordner
Published March 29, 2017 at 6:44 PM EDT
President Donald Trump and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi of Florida in March of last year at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
President Trump has appointed Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to a commission to help fight opioid abuse on a national level.

While she won’t be leading the panel, Bondi will be a member of the President’s Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission.

On a state level, Bondi has fought against pill mill clinics and prescription drug abuse.

In a statement, Florida’s Attorney General thanked the President as well as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie—who will chair the panel—for caring about what she calls “a deadly epidemic,” adding thousands of Americans die each year from drug overdoses.

