Okaloosa County Lake To Be Restored

Okaloosa County’s Karick Lake is getting a makeover. The lake is currently going through a complete drain, which will allow fish habitats to improve.

Credit Florida Memory / Florida Department of State People fishing during Karick Lake's opening day in 1966.

Karick Lake in northern Okaloosa County is going under a complete renovation. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is teaming up with the Florida Forest Service and Aquatic Habitat Restoration Section to drain the lake completely. The draw down is meant to improve fish habitats and balance out the largemouth bass population.

The evacuation will allow aeration of organic muck, which should help the natural production of fish food organisms. While the drain is happening, fishing will still be allowed, but water vehicles will not be permitted due to hazardous conditions.

