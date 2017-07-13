Florida Is Third In the Nation In Law Enforcement Officer Deaths In 2017
According to data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund deaths of law enforcement officers are up 24 percent in the first six months of 2017 when compared with 2016 data. Improving relations between law enforcement officers and the community will be part of the mission of the National Law Enforcement Museum scheduled to open next fall. Find out more by clicking HERE.
