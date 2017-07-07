Jackson County Commission Opposing Landfill Well

Pushback is growing against a proposed Jackson County deep well that would hold polluted water from the regional landfill.

Credit NPR StateImpact

The county commission voted unanimously against the well during Thursday (7/6) night’s meeting. The vote was 4-0 in opposition to the wastewater injection well at the Springhill Regional Landfill in Campbellton. The well, which had appeared on the verge of approval by the State Environmental Protection Agency, had drawn fire from Florida U-S Senator Bill Nelson earlier on Thursday. After the vote adopting the resolution against the project, County Commissioner John Roberts said he hoped other local governments in the area would join the opposition. That could happen as early as next week when the Marianna City Commission takes up a similar resolution.

