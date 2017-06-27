School Bus Safety Bill Inspired By Teen's Death Signed Into Law

Credit iStockphoto

The “Cameron Mayhew Act” is slated to take effect Saturday, after Governor Rick Scott signed the bill into law aimed at increasing school bus safety.

The new law increases the minimum penalty for drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus, resulting in the injury or death of another person. It includes a $1,500 fine and a one-year driver license suspension. It stems from last year’s death of Cameron Mayhew, who was struck by a car as he walked to his stopped school bus.

“The family who lost the young man in this case, they’re from my district and I know how it important is to them to know that people are held accountable when they drive carelessly,” said Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto (R-Fort Myers).

Still, the measure did receive some bipartisan pushback in the Senate. Some called it “cruel and unusual” to subject a person who had unintentionally caused the incident to do 120 community service hours at a trauma center or hospital. The new law also requires the driver’s participation in a victim’s impact panel.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.