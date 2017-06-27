Georgia's Senior Life Insurance Company Opens Tallahassee Office

What began as a small insurance company based in Thomasville, Georgia has chosen Tallahassee as the site of its first Florida office.

Credit Alison Faris, City of Tallahassee Tallahassee and Leon County officials join with principals of Senior Life Insurance Company at the Summit East ribbon cutting.

The firm plans to bring 30 employees into its new location in the Summit East office park. The first word on what firm would occupy that office space came during a Monday (6/26) media event, announced by Al Latimer who heads the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality.

“Today we’re holding a ribbon-cutting celebration to formally welcome Senior Life Insurance Company to Tallahassee/Leon County,” he told reporters.

Leon County Commissioner Maryanne Lindley who chairs the Blueprint Intergovernmental Board, said the company’s growth has been steady since its founding.

“It was incorporated in 1970 and Senior Life Insurance is now in 39 states, the District of Columbia and is planning to expand nationwide into even more areas,” she recounted.

That now includes Florida, into which the Tallahassee operation is the first foray. Senior Life officials said the Capital City office will generate more than $2.6 million in regional economic impact in the first year.

