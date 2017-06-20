Capital Regional Medical Center to Build Two Freestanding Emergency Rooms

Tallahassee is getting two new freestanding emergency rooms. Capital Regional Medical Center’s new facilities will serve the northwest and southeast parts of town.

Credit Capital Regional Medical Center Artist's rendering of the emergency room facilities being built by Capital Regional Medical Center.

Capital Regional CEO Mark Robinson says the 11,000 square foot ERs will be open around the clock.

“(It's) a freestanding ER model that includes 12 beds, has all the capabilities of an ER that’s connected to a hospital, it just doesn’t have the hospital connected to it,” he said.

One of the new ERs will be just past I-10 on North Monroe, the other at Capital Circle and Orange Avenue near Southwood. Robinson says there’s still a bit of due diligence to be done on those building sites.

“One that due diligence is done and once we put a shovel in the ground it’ll be ten months from then, so I’d expected probably the end of third quarter, 2018.”

Capital Regional already has one remote emergency room at the old Gadsden Memorial Hospital. Tallahassee Memorial Hospital opened its freestanding ER at Thomasville Road and I-10 about 4 years ago.

